Captain’s Auction Warehouse Holding Spring Fling April 23-24

The Spring Fling Auction at Captain’s Auction Warehouse will be held via real-time online bidding on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24.

For the Friday auction, which begins at 3 p.m. Pacific time, they have more than 100 vending machines and prize and ticket redemption machines. The Saturday auction begins at 11 a.m. and will feature more than 300 arcade games and pinball machines.

Visit www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com to register and view the catalogs or call the Captain at 714-701-9486 for more information.