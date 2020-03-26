Captain’s Auction Warehouse Goes Online Only for April

The April 17-18 auction from Captain’s Auction Warehouse will be online only, according to the SoCal company. Per state guidelines, Captain’s Auction Showroom is also closed until further notice, and for the auction, there will be no live preview or live attendance.

The real-time, online bidding begins on April 17 at 3 p.m. Pacific time with vending machines, merchandisers and ticket redemption units. On April 18 at 11 a.m., they’ll begin the auction for arcade games and pinball machines.

Captain’s is working on new ways to serve customers online and in-home throughout the coronavirus crisis. Learn more and register at www.captainsauctionwarehouse.com.