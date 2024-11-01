Trending
Candlepin Bowling Alley Renovated Under New Owner

The former 204 Lanes candlepin bowling alley in Harvard, Mass., reopened earlier this year under new management, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

The 14-lane bowling alley was purchased by Jim Shook for $1 million. He reopened the biz with refurbished lanes and new pins and balls, plus a fresh paint job, new seating and a new food and beverage program. The venue hosts candlepin bowling leagues on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Learn more about the business, in operation since 1950, at www.harvardlanescandlepin.com.

