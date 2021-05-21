Calling All Coloradans: CAMO Annual Meeting May 26

The Colorado Amusement & Music Operators will convene for its second annual meeting on Wednesday, May 26, at 10:30 a.m. at The Summit at Thornton located at 580 E. 144th Ave. in Thornton (coffee and pastries will be available at 10 a.m.).

Special guests will be AMOA President Greg Trent and CAMO state lobbyist Stephanie Fransen along with a surprise guest, a high-ranking state official. The lunch sponsors are Jim Roe of Moss Distributing and Rich Babich of the Game Exchange of Colorado; happy hour sponsors are Betson’s Steve Lamoreaux and Don MacBrayne of The Summit. The association will also be holding a raffle.

“We are very excited to have our first in-person meeting this month as we are ending our inaugural year of the CAMO association,” said association President Bob Burnham. “It has been a crazy year and our group really came together to support our industry in Colorado during unprecedented times. We still have much work ahead of us and I am excited to see everyone, hear from our team and start planning our next steps as Colorado amusement operators!”

He encourages all interested operators to attend and also asks they consider taking a room at the Courtyard Denver North/Westminster to take full advantage of the happy hour and opportunity to mingle with fellow operators, distributors and manufacturer reps. Click here for the hotel’s CAMO rate. Burnham also asks that you RSVP to him by emailing [email protected] or calling him at 970-308-0610 so proper arrangements can be made.