Button Mash Arcade Bar Creates “Boredom Pack”

While the Los Angeles arcade bar Button Mash has had to furlough the majority of its 33 employees, they’ve teamed up with the video game collectible company iam8bit to raise funds to hopefully keep the struggling business alive.

The Button Mash Boredom Pack, available online, offers a range of collectibles, cookbooks, in-store tokens, comics, soundtracks and more, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Donation tiers range from $25-$1,000. All of the proceeds will go toward helping the business and its furloughed staff.

“This fundraiser was largely spearheaded by iam8bit and some other good friends and fans of ours,” said Jordan Weiss, co-owner of Button Mash. “We were trying to find a fun way to do a fundraiser while operating the restaurant in a limited capacity.” Their takeout and delivery business has been good enough to continue doing weekend service, but that’s about it.

Visit www.iam8bit.com and www.buttonmashla.com for more details.