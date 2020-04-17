“Bunny-Masked Bandit” Arrested for Bowling Break-In

A would-be crook wearing a bunny rabbit surgical-style mask was arrested last week after he and a partner broke in to Lucky Strike Bowling Lanes in Midtown Manhattan.

According to the New York Daily News, the pair had only managed to take a black t-shirt before police arrived. The 24-year-old Jose Morales was charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and false impersonation when he gave arresting offers a false name.

NYPD reports that there has been a 75 percent increase in commercial burglaries since Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all non-essential businesses closed. There were 254 burglaries between March 12 and 31, compared to 145 in the same time period last year.