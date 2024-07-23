BumbleBash 5 This October in Tennessee

Organizers of “the nation’s largest festival of modern arcade games” have set Oct. 25-27 as the dates for BumbleBash 5, which will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of Killer Queen. The world championship event will be held in Chattanooga, Tenn.

“BumbleBash is our love letter to the modern arcade community, and a way to give back to the fans,” said Josh DeBonis, president of BumbleBear.

Hosted by BumbleBear, the developers of Killer Queen and many of the featured games, BumbleBash 5 anticipates more than 60 teams traveling from all over to participate in the tournament, which will also debut the first world championship for the new spinoff game ZOMBEEZ and the world championship for Black Emperor.

Learn more at www.bumblebash.com.