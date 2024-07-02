BullShooter 38 Winners Announced After Chicago Event

The BullShooter World Challenge of Champions Finals celebrated the 38th anniversary of its soft-tip dart tournament from May 23-27 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

Organizers reported that “the event was very successful with players coming from all corners of the globe” to engage in competition on both the Red G3 Fire boards and the Blue G3 Ice boards.

The event’s weekend parties included a 1970s disco theme and glow-in-the-dark theme.

As for the main events, $130,000 in prize money was awarded to winners. Four teams competed in the International Team Challenge – Canada, Denmark, Spain and the winners, Team USA (made up of Alex Spellman, Kevin Luke, Mike Porterfield and Bob McCoy).

A full list of winners and events is available at www.bullshooter.com. The BullShooter 39 Regional Tour kicks off in September.