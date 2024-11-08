Brunswick Bowling Rolling into Expo with Duckpin Social

IAAPA Expo attendees can stop by Brunswick Bowling’s booth #4831 to experience Duckpin Social, the company’s twist on duckpin bowling – the popular 10-pin game.

“Duckpin Social ensures longer customer engagements, fostering loyalty and stimulating increased spending,” the company says. “Above all, Duckpin Social opens up your business to diverse demographics, attracting new customers while delighting current ones.”

In the booth, you can also get educated on their Sync all-in-one management system, a self-service kiosk that “empowers guests to personalize their experience, order with ease, and even grab game cards from the automated dispenser.”

Click here or visit www.brunswickbowling.com to learn more about their offerings.