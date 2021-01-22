Brooklyn Lawmaker Calls for Coney Island Reopening

The world-famous amusement parks at Coney Island, N.Y., have been closed for nearly a year. Councilman Mark Treyger recently wrote a letter to the state’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo imploring him to allow them to reopen for the 2021 season.

“It is imperative that the State issue guidance and protocols immediately on how to safely reopen outdoor amusements for the 2021 season, which would begin on Palm Sunday, March 28, less than three months from today,” Treyger wrote.

According to Brooklyn Paper, outdoor amusement parks have remained closed since the start of the pandemic – even as some indoor amusements like bowling alleys and movie theaters were able to reopen at some capacity starting last summer.

“If they’re not allowed to open, I don’t know what the future would hold if we lose another season at Coney Island,” said Alexandra Silversmith, director of the economic development group the Coney Island Alliance. “It’s a scary thought at this point.”