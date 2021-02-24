Broadway Grand Prix Gets Intercard Installation

The 75-game arcade at Broadway Grand Prix in Myrtle Beach, S.C., is now cashless thanks to a recent Intercard installation. Known for their go-kart attraction, the facility has a huge 20,000-sq.-ft. arcade along with a mini-golf course and rock climbing wall.

The installation was owner Lazarus Entertainment Group’s first venture into cashless technology, according to Intercard. “We wanted to upgrade our whole arcade and bring in some new games and new attractions for our guests,” said Garrett Watts, the company’s director of operations, “And we thought that adding a cashless system would go a long way for the ease of use for our guests, but also for our operations as well.”

Watts noted that he liked Intercard because of its ability to integrate with their other POS systems. Within the next few years, he anticipates revamping the entire park operation by consolidating all attractions into the cashless system. Learn more at www.intercardinc.com and www.broadwaygrandprix.com.