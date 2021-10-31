Brian Capellaro Passes Away

Family, colleagues at Benchmark Games and friends said goodbye to Brian Capellaro at a service held Oct. 24. The well-liked and respected former IT Director for the company for 17 years passed away on Oct. 18 after a battle with liver cancer at the age of 52.

He was born in Danbury, Conn., on Dec. 27, 1968, and grew up in Bethel. Following graduation from the town’s high school, he attended West Virginia Wesleyan College, remaining close with many of his childhood and college friends through the years.

He was married to Melissa Kress Capellaro, daughter of industry veteran Al Kress and his wife Donna, and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, 2021. They have resided in Jupiter, Fla., since 1995 and have two daughters, Casey and Aiden (ages 16 and 20). In addition to his wife and daughters, Brian is survived by his parents, Margaret and Al Capellaro of Bethel, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew, and was also very close with his in-laws.

In addition to knowing all things IT-related, Brian was a big sports fan and especially fond of the Dolphins, Islanders and New York Yankees. In his online obituary, it states that “his greatest love was spending time with his family. Brian had a love of life. He always had a smile and was always ready to make those around him laugh. He touched so many lives. He will be missed by all of them!

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com.