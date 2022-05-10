Brewing Company Bringing “Socibowl” to West Michigan

The owners are Pigeon Hill Brewing Company plan to open Socibowl in downtown Muskegon, Michigan, this fall. According to MLive, the space will include a combination of duckpin bowling, darts, pinball and yard games.

“We all live downtown now and are committed more than ever to contribute towards elevating the entertainment options in downtown Muskegon’s central core for our community and visitors to enjoy,” said Joel Kamp, co-founder and CEO of Pigeon Hill.

The venue will also have a full kitchen, cocktails and craft beer. Learn. More about the new concept at www.pigeonhillbrew.com/socibowl.