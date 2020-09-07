Bowling, Other Entertainment Reopening in Palm Beach

Palm Beach County, one of the largest in Florida, is set to reopen its bowling alleys, FECs, movie theaters and more after seeing a decline in confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Under the new plan, entertainment venues can open at 50% capacity, while gyms, retail stores and museums can return to full capacity if they comply with rules on social distancing and sanitizing, according to Centre Daily Times.

“The fight is not going to be over on this,” the governor said. “That’s just not the way these things work. You don’t have a virus that all of a sudden disappears. It’s better to have the prevalence lower like it is today.”