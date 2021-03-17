Bowling Groups Work to Get Bowlers Back on the Lanes

BPAA, the U.S. Bowling Congress and Strike Ten Entertainment are working together to “rebuild the sport and help keep bowling on the minds of those who have been away from the lanes” during the Covid pandemic.

The three organizations, all headquartered at the International Bowling Campus, have agreed to invest a “substantial amount of marketing dollars on an initial six-month communication campaign that will remind bowlers how much they’ve been missed and offer support and information as they get more comfortable with the idea of returning to competition,” reports Bowl.com.

“We know the time may not be right for everyone to get back to league and tournament bowling, but we definitely want all of our members to know we’ve been thinking about them and will save them a spot in the settee,” said U.S. Bowling Congress executive director Chad Murphy.

“Bowling has given so many of us great friendships and a lifetime of memories, and there have been some inspirational stories over the past year of bowlers helping bowlers through this challenging time. We know rebuilding will take patience and time, and we look forward to seeing everyone reconnect under better circumstances and get back to focusing on the fun.”