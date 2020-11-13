Bowling Center Rebranded Under New Ownership

TJ’s Family Fun Center & Restaurant in Lakeview, Ore., is now Campbell Cove Lanes now that owners Jake and Steffi Campbell purchased the bowling-anchored fun center. According to the Lake County Examiner, the couple signed a 5-year lease on the building with an option to buy.

Steffi’s grandparents, Stan and Erika Walters, previously owned the business, though it was purchased in 2017 by the unrelated Chuck Kelley. Jake is an avid league bowler and Steffi spent a lot of her time growing up at the bowling alley.

Learn more about the business at www.facebook.com/CampbellCoveLanes.