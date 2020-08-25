Bowling Center Changes Locations, Set to Open Soon

Murfreesboro Strike & Spare in the Tennessee city of the same name closed its original location and is planning to open in a new space by mid-September. With a tentative grand opening date of Sept. 10, according to general manager Phillip Cox (at right), the Strike & Spare will be located in a former Sears store.

At more than 52,000 sq. ft., it’s a full bowling entertainment center. They have 26 bowling lanes, a 2,500-sq.-ft. arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, roller skating and more, according to the Daily News Journal. The center offers all-day play for $15 on weekdays and $20 on weekends.

They’re also already booking events, which also require social distancing and masks like everyday play. Learn more at www.murfreesboro.strikeandspare.com.