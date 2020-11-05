Bowlero Atlantic Station Moves into Atlanta Location

The 36,000-sq.-ft. bowling entertainment center Bowlero Atlantic Station just opened its doors on Oct. 30 in Atlanta. The venue features 34 blacklight bowling lanes, a giant arcade and a full sports bar with food and drinks.

According to Narcity, there are 45 arcade games – from old-school classics like Pac-Man and Skee-Ball to new, state-of-the-art video games. On the bar side of things, the location is known for its 132 oz. Dunk Tank Fish Bowl, a cocktail meant to be shared (or perhaps sipped over the course of numerous bowling rounds).

Learn more about this location at www.bowlero.com/location/bowlero-atlantic-station. Click here to read the company’s Covid-19 protocols. While most of their locations are reopened, some remain closed, the majority of them in California.