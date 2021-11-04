Bowl Long Island Closing Permanently

Bowl Long Island, a business closed since August 2020 in Patchogue, N.Y., is officially closing for good following a long nearly two years trying to keep it alive. The family-run bowling alley was open for 13 years.

Owner Robert Eggert said in a statement that the family has “exhausted grants, loans and other help during this time to keep the dream alive.” Between the pandemic and recent roof damage, according to Greater Long Island, it became too much to handle.

“I have been bowling since my dad took me when I was 5 years old and I made a dream of mine for my family come true when I was able to own my own center,” he said. “We will miss the Patchogue community so much. But what we will miss the most is the special bonds not only that we made, but the ones my employees made with you guys. This really is terrible and it’s really hard to put into words how hard it is.”

Read the full statement here on their website, www.bowllongisland.com.