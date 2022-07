Following a year-long closure, Bowl Incline in Incline Village, Nevada, has reopened to guests. According to the Tahoe Daily Tribune, new owners Tracy and Steve Tomkovicz have completely revamped the facility inside and out.

Located right by Lake Tahoe, the 16-lane alley got all new lanes, an upgrade arcade, a bar and dance floor in a new upstairs space with axe throwing available. There’s also a completely new Hawaiian fusion restaurant.

Learn more at www.bowlincline.com.