Bowl Expo Concluding Today with Education

Bowl Expo 2024 is nearing its end in Denver following a slate of educational seminars today, July 3. The sessions include a keynote breakfast led by Donald Miller on “The Six Keys to Growing Any Small Business” and a lunch keynote from Dana Perino, the current Fox News host and former White House press secretary.

For the past two days at the trade show (July 1-2), held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, RePlay’s own Barry Zweben has been traversing the floor and snapped these two shots of crowds coming in on the first day.

The busy event will officially conclude tonight at Club Xpo, which will feature Rock Gods and run from 7-10 p.m. local time.

Bowl Expo 2025 will be held in Washington, D.C., from June 29-July 3. Stay in the know with everything Bowl Expo related at www.bpaa.com.