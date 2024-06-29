Bowl Expo Begins!

Following a weekend of boot camps, committee meetings, a welcome reception and more, Bowl Expo’s trade show potion begins today, July 1, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

The floor will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. today and tomorrow, July 2, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Today’s general session from 9-11 a.m. will feature Tim Tebow, while tomorrow during the same hours will be an industry awards brunch.

Following the trade show on July 3, the organizing BPAA will host a day full of educational sessions, concluding with Club Xpo from 7-10 p.m., which will feature Rock Gods.

Learn more and see the full schedule at www.bpaa.com/bowlexpo.