Bowl Expo 2022 Readies for Vegas

Exhibitors are welcome to show their stuff at Bowl Expo 2022 – held this year at the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 26-30 (the trade show itself will be the final two days). Click here to get information on exhibiting.

Pricing starts for a 10 ft. x 10 ft. booth at a base price of $1,875; for four or more booths, add $1,730 each plus base; for eight or more booths, add $1,620 each plus base; or for 40 or more booths, add $1,420 each plus base.

There are also sponsorship opportunities available. Visit www.bpaa.com for more details.