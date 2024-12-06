Bounce Arcade a New VR Pinball Game on Meta

Velan Studios recently launched a VR pinball game for the home market called Bounce Arcade that “combines classic arcade feel with modern virtual reality.”

Players are virtually transported into three-dimensional table arenas and play from a first-person perspective with flipper paddles.

So far, these are the available games:

Gunpowder Gulch : A Wild West environment where players carry out a bank robbery and must hold their own in shootouts with lawmen.

Asteroid Outpost : A space mine where the valuable mineral Arcadium is harvested.

Monster Manor : A haunted house full of supernatural surprises and restless ghosts.