Bounce Arcade a New VR Pinball Game on Meta

Velan Studios recently launched a VR pinball game for the home market called Bounce Arcade that “combines classic arcade feel with modern virtual reality.”
Players are virtually transported into three-dimensional table arenas and play from a first-person perspective with flipper paddles.
So far, these are the available games:
- Gunpowder Gulch: A Wild West environment where players carry out a bank robbery and must hold their own in shootouts with lawmen.
- Asteroid Outpost: A space mine where the valuable mineral Arcadium is harvested.
- Monster Manor: A haunted house full of supernatural surprises and restless ghosts.
- Pirate’s Plunder: A pirate adventure with cannon battles and skeleton opponents.