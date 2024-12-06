Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»Bounce Arcade a New VR Pinball Game on Meta

Bounce Arcade a New VR Pinball Game on Meta

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Velan Studios recently launched a VR pinball game for the home market called Bounce Arcade that “combines classic arcade feel with modern virtual reality.” 

Players are virtually transported into three-dimensional table arenas and play from a first-person perspective with flipper paddles.  

So far, these are the available games: 

  • Gunpowder Gulch: A Wild West environment where players carry out a bank robbery and must hold their own in shootouts with lawmen.
  • Asteroid Outpost: A space mine where the valuable mineral Arcadium is harvested.
  • Monster Manor: A haunted house full of supernatural surprises and restless ghosts.
  • Pirate’s Plunder: A pirate adventure with cannon battles and skeleton opponents. 
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.