Boost Your Play Center’s Profit with PCS Webinar

Party Center Software’s upcoming webinar on Oct. 2 is called “From Playtime to Profit: Boost Your Play Center’s Success,” and its free to join at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Just click here to register.

The webinar will be led by Jessica Black and Jennifer Bullington, owners and operators of Peachy Playtown in Perry, Ga.

Virtual attendees will walk away with the knowledge of how to keep their centers safe and secure, and they’ll get ideas for events, parties and so much more. The webinar will be hosted by Party Center Software’s client relationship and marketing coordinator Nydia Milton.