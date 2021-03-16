Bobcat Bonnie’s Adding Arcade to New Location

The Metro Detroit restaurant group Bobcat Bonnie’s is expanding southward later this year when it opens its first out-of-state location in Toledo, Ohio. Expected to debut in August, what’s unique about this location is that there will be an arcade bar downstairs.

The main floor will be the 3,700-sq.-ft. restaurant, which serves quirky pub foods like Buffalo chicken nachos, and the lower level will be a 3,500-sq.-ft. arcade bar, according to the Detroit News. Bobcat Bonnie’s has five other locations in Michigan, starting with its first in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood.

The space is part of a more than $60 million redevelopment project that is converting vacant buildings into residential, commercial office and retail space. Learn more about the business at www.bobcatbonnies.com.