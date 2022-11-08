Bob Cooney Shares IAAPA VR Buyer’s Guide

Are you going to IAAPA with VR on your mind? Get better prepared by checking out industry expert Bob Cooney’s VR Arcade Game Buyer’s Guide for IAAPA Expo 2022. Click here to get the free PDF.

“I’ve spent the past month interviewing the leading companies in location-based VR and traveling the world trying their latest innovations for our industry,” Cooney said. “In this guide, I review more than 30 VR products that will be exhibited at the forthcoming IAAPA Orlando Expo.”

The term “deep dive” can be overused, but Cooney does indeed get immersed in the details, writing about VR for birthday parties, whether or not it can be social, VR laser tag and much more. Want it? Go to www.bobcooney.com.