Bob Cooney Launches “Inside” VR Newsletter

As the virtual reality markets expand, industry thought leader Bob Cooney has decided to separate his coverage of the broader VR market from his writing on location-based VR attractions with his launch of a newsletter called Inside.

(You can click here to read Inside on The VR Collective website.)

Cooney said each week he will cover one big story and then bring readers “news highlighting the latest virtual reality attractions opening in museums, amusement parks, zoos and aquariums, arcades and FECs and more.”