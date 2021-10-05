BNAA Moving to New Location in Itasca, Ill.

According to the Daily Herald, Bandai Namco Amusement America is moving from Wood Dale, Illinois, to the adjacent Itasca and into a 34,100-sq.-ft. industrial building at 1550 W. Glenlake Avenue. The move will be completed between November and January.

The new facility will be used for warehousing, storage, assembly, repair and refurbishing, testing, and distribution of merchandise, materials and games. The manufacturing of arcade games will continue in Wisconsin.

“Itasca has been easy to work with,” said Daniel Anelli, BNAA’s CFO. “We’re really looking forward to releasing some great new games next year.”