Blue Ghost Arcade, Bar Opens in Woodstock, Ga.

A new arcade bar opened earlier this month in Woodstock, Ga. Called Blue Ghost Arcade, the business features more than 40 retro arcade games, pinball machines and gaming consoles.

According to CBS46, Blue Ghost also offers a full-service bar and concession stand. It’s located in downtown Woodstock and is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Learn more at www.theblueghostarcade.com, where you can also see their full games list.