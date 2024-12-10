Blairally Vintage Arcade Goes Modern with Cashless

The Eugene Register-Guard recently reported that the Oregon city’s Blairally Vintage Arcade, a long-time fixture of the Whiteaker neighborhood, is doing away with quarters in favor of cashless. The arcade uses Amusement Connect’s system.

“People are saying we can’t be a vintage arcade anymore,” said Kim Russell, a pinball technician at Blairally. “The minute people see modernization, they think, ‘The thing I love is changing.’ Some things are changing, but we’re still a neighborhood arcade. We still have our regulars, the same trivia we’ve been doing forever, karaoke, Blazers games.”

While it’s apparently been an adjustment for some customers, others love it, and it has streamlined maintenance for Russell and other techs. Visit www.blairally.com to learn more.