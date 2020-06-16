BIOPROTECTUs System Sanitizes ATMs, More

Back in April, ViaClean Technologies and its BIOPROTECTUs System came on the industry radar when they partnered with leading ATM operator Paramount Management Group to disinfect and protect their fleet of ATMs.

The product “disinfects and inhibits growth and spread of problematic bacteria, fungi, algae, mold and viruses, as well as providing long-term antimicrobial protection for up to 90 days.”

ViaClean’s chairman and managing director Jim Young said the product is designed to work on all types of surfaces, and while they don’t currently work with arcade and entertainment-focused businesses, the industry is one they’d like to expand into soon.

“The BIOPROTECTUs System could absolutely work on arcade video games, or virtually any attraction,” he said. “Applying the treatment to the surface directly from the bottle – or electrostatic or ULV sprayer – begins to disinfect and protect in just 60 seconds. Virtually everything that people touch or play with in a center could be treated with it.”

ViaClean counts private aviation company Jet Linx among their customers, and works with a variety of industries – from travel and retail to schools and arenas.

Their product uses patented, EPA-registered technologies, and is applied by their team of specialists. They apply the initial treatment and continue applications every 90 days or sooner, if needed.

In the era of COVID, it’s just one of many possible cleaning solutions for operators. “The BIOPROTECTUs System is a revolutionary treatment that both disinfects and protects against problematic bacteria,” Young said. “Using it on ATMs or arcade games is a smart choice for operators looking to provide a more secure environment for customers to interact with over a longer period of time than traditional cleaners or disinfectants alone.”

Visit www.bioprotect.us for more information.