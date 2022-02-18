Big Play Entertainment Center Adding Coasters

Big Play Entertainment Center in Biloxi, Miss., will soon be expanding with two new roller coasters and a bumper car ride that’s already under construction.

According to the Sun Herald, Terry Moran of RW Development, the company that owns the center, said the larger roller coaster is a $1 million ride designed vertically to save space.

The existing large slide and Tilt-a-Whirl rides will be moved to make way for the new coaster. A second, smaller roller coaster will be added nearby. The indoor-outdoor entertainment center also has an arcade (with a brand-new Omni Arena from Virtuix), bowling, mini-golf, go-karts and other attractions. Learn more at www.bigplaybiloxi.com.