Big Mini Putt Club Opening in Michigan

The Chicago-based mini-golf bar Big Mini Putt Club is set to open a third location in the heart of Grand Rapids, Mich., by mid-September. There are two existing locations in Chicago’s Lakeview and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

According to WZZM, the indoor venue will have nine holes designed by owner Nick Jenkins in addition to a bar and lounge. The mini-golf facility has both family-friendly and 21-and-over hours on weekdays and weekends.

Jenkins said he aims to bring a feeling of warmth and a “summer all year long vibe” to the community. Learn more at www.bigminiputtclub.com.