Big Buck World XVII Tourney Gives $125K

From Oct. 11-12, Joe’s Bar on Weed Street in Chicago played host to the top 128 Big Buck Hunter players in the world, who competed for an all-time high prize pool of $125,000. Jamie Rundall of Minnesota took the title of Big Buck World Champion and won a whopping $25,000 at the 17th annual event. (He also got the coveted Pappy’s Jug trophy.)

Lauren Hope of Canada won the Ladies Division for the third time, taking home $5,000 in addition to the $2,000 she earned from finishing in ninth place overall.

An incredible 16,637 players participated in Pro Mode this past season, setting a record for the most attempted qualifiers in event history.

Play Mechanix President George Petro announced that the 2025 Big Buck World Championship will be held Oct. 10-11 in Nashville. Preparations are already underway for the 2025 season, which kicks off Nov. 1. Qualifying takes place around the world via online Big Buck Hunter cabinets.

Learn more at www.bigbuckhunter.com.

