Betson’s NW Amusement Showcase Convenes in Portland

The well-regarded Betson Northwest Amusement Showcase held its 13th annual event on Oct. 4 at the Holiday Inn Portland – Columbia Riverfront in the aptly-named Mount St. Helens Ballroom.

“Betson’s Northwest Amusement Showcase has been highly successful for well over a decade, becoming a key event for the amusement and vending industries in the Pacific Northwest,” said Steve Lamoreaux, the company’s regional sales director for the Northwest and Mountain states.

“It consistently draws a strong turnout of industry professionals eager to see the latest innovations, engage in hands-on demos, and attend valuable seminars. The event has helped foster business growth, strengthen industry connections, and boost the visibility of new technologies in the amusement space, solidifying its role as a must-attend event for operators and manufacturers in the region.”

Added Amber Lambert, a Northwest regional sales representative for Betson: “The event exceeded our expectations. There was great attendance, great connections, and a fantastic community. The crowd was engaged, and the future of this industry looks bright.”

In addition to the games and other products on offer along the show floor, four educational sessions also got the idea juices flowing.

That started with “Java & Joysticks,” the morning arcade brainstorming session. This dynamic roundtable discussion brought together industry pros to think up and talk about innovative ideas and strategies – and drink some coffee, of course.

The next session was “Game On: Payment Systems & Powering Profits,” which was all about learning new tactics and creative ideas to level up the bottom line.

Following lunch, it was “Arcade Debate 2024: Experts Face Off,” in which Steve and Amber answered anonymously-submitted questions side-by-side. The company said no topic was off-limits as they debated the hottest trends, toughest challenges and boldest ideas in the arcade world.

The final session of the day was “Leveraging Our Expertise: Betson Parts – Essential Parts Packages & More,” led by Jerry Battista, Betson’s national parts sales manager. He doled out his knowledge on how to optimize your parts inventory, prevent costly downtime and keep your arcade running smoothly.

Stay tuned for next year’s event at: www.betson.com/northwest-amusement-showcase.