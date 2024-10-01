Betson Transforms Cloud Peaks Lanes Arcade

Betson Enterprises recently completed a 21-piece game room installation at Cloud Peak Lanes in Sheridan, Wyo. The 64-year-old bowling alley has now been made into a “dynamic entertainment hub,” Betson touted.

Owner Troy Cochran purchased the center in 2019 and dreamed of reinvigorating the business into an all-ages community hotspot.

Amber Lambert, Betson’s regional sales rep in the area, and the installation team put together a collection of games like Big Shot (JET Games), Fast & Furious Arcade (Raw Thrills) and Fantastic Prize (UNIS).

“The game recommendations were spot on,” Cochran said. “We have only been open since June and some of the games have already almost paid themselves off. Everything has been great.”