Betson will hold its 11th Northwest Amusement Showcase on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Portland – Columbia Riverfront in Oregon.

There, participants can get a first-hand look at some of the industry’s latest and greatest arcade equipment. The event is free for industry friends and family with lunch and dinner provided. Click here to RSVP.

Learn more here: www.betson.com/portland-office-to-host-annual-showcase.