Betson to Feature Minecraft, More at IAAPA Expo Booth

Betson Enterprises will be at IAAPA booth #615 with new games and favorites from manufacturer Raw Thrills such as Minecraft Dungeons Arcade and King Kong of Skull Island VR, among others.

“The IAAPA Expo is a tremendous showcase for new products, and we are excited for people to get a chance to see games in person again,” said Bob Dipipi, VP of sales and purchasing for Betson.

As the exclusive worldwide master distributor for Goldfinger Monitors, that company’s products will be on display as well. Betson will also participate in this year’s IAAPA Fun Run/Walk, which supports Give Kids the World Village.

To schedule a tour of their booth, visit www.betson.com/betson-sales.