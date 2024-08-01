Betson to Celebrate Life of Bob Boals

Betson invites the industry to a celebration of life event for the Bob Boals, who passed away July 22 after a 2-year battle with lung cancer. The event will be held Aug. 24 from 1-5p.m. at Redds Restaurant at 317 Washington Ave. in Carlstadt, N.J. Attendees are encouraged to bring a photo of Bob or send them to Kelsey Boals at [email protected].

Boals had a successful 39 years in coin-op and retired from Betson Enterprises in 2019 and moved to Florida with his wife of 36 years, Darby. He is survived by her and their daughters Morgan and Kelsey, sister Linda (Gary), brothers Mark and John (Karla), sister-in-law Lorna, daughter-in-law Marisa, grandchildren Brianna, Christopher and Maddie, best friend Tony and his brother in sobriety Vincent.

“After a lifetime of struggling with alcoholism, Bob finally found the missing piece to his sobriety journey – his faith in God was the paramount reason for his success with the program and he was able to help countless others in their own journeys and their relationships with God,” an obituary noted. “He was a member of Christ Fellowship Church PSL where he made many friends and used his natural leadership skills to help others through Celebrate Recovery.”