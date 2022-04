The upcoming BTU FEC training program will be held May 23-24 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in Baltimore at the Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel.

The program offers hands-on training with the industry experts at Betson. Topics include a game system overview, basic soldering and splicing techniques, game maintenance, card reader 101, troubleshooting and more.

Click here to sign up. The two-day course costs $1,295.