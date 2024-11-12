Betson Technical University Coinciding with IAAPA Expo

Betson Technical University will hold a seminar next week in Orlando from Nov. 18-19 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at SeaWorld. Betson will also be at IAAPA Expo itself in booth #615.

The two-day BTU course provides extensive arcade game room training for all levels of experience – taught by Betson’s skilled in-house technicians. The class will run from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 19.

For more about the event, contact Jasmine Fernandez at [email protected].

In the Betson booth, you can check out the latest Raw Thrills releases and discover more from the Betson Parts team. The company is also raising money for Give Kids The World Village, a primary IAAPA-supported charity based in Florida. Click here to donate to that initiative.