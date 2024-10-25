Betson Southeast Gets Bigger Digs in Georgia

As of Oct. 23, Betson Southeast’s office in Georgia is now at 3380 Town Point Drive in Kennesaw, Ga.

“We are excited to announce the relocation of our Georgia office to a new, larger space in Kennesaw,” saidDavid Capilouto, regional vice president at Betson Enterprises. “This move reflects our continued growth and commitment to providing the best possible service and support to our customers in the region. Our new facility will enable us to operate more efficiently and better meet the needs of our customers.”

Contact numbers and emails will remain the same. The main office line for Betson Southeast is 770-303-0146. Nationwide customer service can be reached at 800-768-8952 and the parts department is available at 800-828-2048.