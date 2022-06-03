Betson Promotes Berger

Kyle Berger has been promoted to vice president of sales & purchasing at Betson Enterprises, according to the company.

Berger has been an integral part of their sales team since 2004. He most recently managed several national accounts along with equipment purchasing and inventory management.

“Kyle has been a major contributor to the continued success of Betson and the evolution of our business,” said Jonathan Betti, senior vice president of sales and business development. “Kyle loves games and this industry. That passion is evident in his relationships with both customers and factories, and he is well-respected for his deep knowledge and understanding of our field.”

Learn more at www.betson.com.