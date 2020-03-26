Betson Offers Customers Assistance in Trying Times

With the COVID-19 crisis having a huge financial impact on many of their customers, Betson has committed itself to working through the pandemic, assisting in any way the company can. Betson recently encouraged customers to contact their financial services representative, if needed, or reach out by emailing [email protected].

Betson also shared third-party resources with customers that could prove valuable, encouraging them to send letters to Congress (as IAAPA urges) and look into the Small Business Administration’s coronavirus guidance.