Betson Installs 75-Game Arcade at Gametime Lanes

Betson Enterprises has once again partnered with Gametime Lanes and Entertainment, this time on a 75-game arcade installation at the Gametime location in Peabody, Mass.

The project was led by Betson’s sales representative Ray Borges, who worked closely with the Gametime team to “curate a diverse selection of games that would appeal to guests of all ages and preferences, balancing a mix of virtual reality experiences, redemption games and classic arcade titles.”

“We couldn’t be happier with the incredible work Betson did for our new arcade at Gametime Lanes and Entertainment,” said the company’s owner Steve Belmonte. “From start to finish, their professionalism, expertise and attention to detail were outstanding.”

The new center held a soft opening on Nov. 11 and a grand opening celebration is planned for this month. Learn more at www.gametimenorthshore.com.