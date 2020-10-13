Betson Installs 26-Game Arcade in Yonkers, N.Y.

Betson’s installation team recently finished a 26-game arcade room at the Yonkers, N.Y., location of Monster Mini Golf. According to the company, the arcade features video games and redemption machines like Halo: Fireteam Raven, Mario Kart DX, NERF Arcade, Taj Mahal Mini Rings, Skee-Ball Glow, NBA Gametime, air hockey and prize cranes like Fun Zone and Candy House.

“The Betson team, particularly Britannie Betti, are exceptional to work with,” said Nick Mastrandrea, owner of Monster Mini Golf Yonkers. “My last project went through many changes and took almost two years. They worked with me through the numerous changes and when it came time to finalize everything, the finance department made working with Betson stress-free.” Learn more at www.betson.com and www.monsterminigolf.com/yonkers.