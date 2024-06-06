Betson Expands Customer Experience Offerings

Betson Enterprises recently announced a comprehensive expansion of its customer experience offerings that “aim to provide unparalleled customer support, ensure equipment runs smoothly, and keep profits coming in for customers.”

At the core of the initiative is their team of knowledgable technicians, who they say have years of hands-on experience troubleshooting various games.

“In today’s fast-paced amusement industry, providing immediate, expert technical support isn’t just a service – it’s a commitment to our customers’ success and satisfaction,” said the company’s director of technical services, Cliff Bradberry. “Our expanded technical support offerings represent our dedication to ensuring that every game runs as smoothly as the experiences they’re designed to create.”

Understanding the urgency of technical difficulties, Betson said they’ve streamlined the process to connect customers with the technical support team. Betson dedicated phone lines are as follows:

Raw Thrills hotline: For all Raw Thrills game support, email at [email protected] or call 800-753-2513. Amusement support: For technical support on all games except Raw Thrills, email at [email protected] or call 201-460-0290.

Betson has also introduced chat support on Betson.com and callback options to ensure customers get help without delay. They also have a visual remote assist, which lets techs use their phones as a window into the machine, allowing for real-time troubleshooting.

Email inquiries will now be logged into an advanced ticketing system with dashboard monitoring to also ensure quick turnaround times.

Another effort is a premium weekend technical assistance option, currently available on Saturdays and Sundays from noon-7 p.m. Eastern time. Customers can call 717-867-9088 and will be prompted to enter their Betson account number to speak to a live technician.