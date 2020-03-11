Bay Tek Introduces Minions Carnival Chaos

Join Kevin, Stuart and Bob as they embark on their journey around the wheel! That’s the simple spin on Bay Tek Entertainment’s new game Minions Carnival Chaos, based on the hit film franchise.

“The Minions license is so popular right now and has been since Despicable Me debuted in 2010,” said Sammy Harrison, Bay Tek’s brand manager. “There’s also another Minions film being released in July of this year. We wanted to provide our customers with a no-brainer option … proven gameplay plus the brand awareness and reach of Minions.”

Bay Tek says the license is popular across age groups, “creating multi-generational appeal to anyone that steps foot in your doors.” Minions Carnival Chaos and its easy gameplay add to the appeal. Just crank the handle to spin the drum. Where it skillfully lands determines a player’s winnings.

Learn more about the product by calling 920-822-3951 or emailing [email protected], or contact your Bay Tek distributor.