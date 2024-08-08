Bavarian Inn Lodge Expansion Nears Completion

Michigan’s biggest waterpark, the $80 million project at Bavarian Inn Lodge, is expected to be fully open by this fall, according to the Detroit Free Press. The Bavarian Blast waterpark will have more than 20 new aquatic attractions in addition to expanded family entertainment options.

“We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort,” said Michael Keller Zehnder, president of Bavarian Inn. “This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages. We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth.”

Starting in December 2023, Bavarian Inn started opening parts of this big expansion – starting with their 2,500-sq.-ft. laser tag arena Dragon’s Lair and the Treasure Haus, a redemption store for the FEC games.

The waterpark expansion will include a large indoor wave pool, an adults-only swim-up bar, an indoor lazy river, 16 water slides and private cabanas.